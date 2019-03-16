|
|
Tom (Tommy) Gibbons
Millbrook - Tom (Tommy) Gibbons born December 13, 1940 passed away unexpectedly on Feb 17, 2019. A retired airline pilot and loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Memorial service will be held at St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church in Millbrook on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's honor to the Holtville H.S. Alumni Scholarship Program by going to cacfinfo.org.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 16, 2019