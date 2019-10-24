|
Tommie "TJ" Riley
Montgomery - Mr. Tommie "TJ" Riley (72) a Montgomery native made his transition as a result of a fatal car accident on October 20, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ophelia Riley; son, Jonathan Riley; sisters-in-law, Janie Riley, Barbara Pierre (Val); brothers-in-law, Kevin Hampton (Stella), Benjamin Hampton (Demetria), Bennie Hampton, and a host of relatives and friends.
Tommie was a loving husband and devoted father. He was known for his strong love for fishing and family.
On Saturday, October 26th, 2019 (4:00 pm - 6:00 pm) visitation/reflection with family and friends at Webster Progressive funeral home chapel, 19557 Hwy. 80 East Shorter, AL 36075.
A celebration of Tommie's life will be held on Sunday, October 27th, 2019, 1:00 pm at Bethany SDA Church 722 Cedar Street Montgomery, AL 36106.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019