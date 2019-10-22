Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Tommy Carl Weldon

Montgomery - Tommy Carl Weldon, 81, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 surrounded by his beloved children. He was born January 12, 1938 to John Loyd Weldon, Sr. and Gradie Bishop Weldon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his cherished wife, Jannett Pilgreen Weldon. He is survived by his children, Ginny (Jeff) Langham, Kris (George) Conner, Kelly Weldon, and Sam (Shannon) Weldon; grandchildren, Weldon Langham; Jacob, Andrew, and Daniel (Nicole) Conner; Caroline, Alex, and Eli Weldon; brother-in-law, Pep (Kay) Pilgreen; as well as nieces, nephews, other family members and numerous friends.

Tommy retired from the Alabama Department of Transportation as an engineer and also retired from the United States Army Reserve with the rank of Major.

He dedicated his life to serving God and was a founding member of Landmark Church of Christ where he held many leadership roles. Tommy was a gentle and humble man who found great joy in tirelessly serving and shepherding his church family and community. Fiercely devoted to his family, Tommy was a faithful and strong example of a Christian family man. He was a blessing to all who knew him.

Visitation is scheduled from 5:30-8:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Landmark Church of Christ, 1800 Halcyon Boulevard, Montgomery, Alabama. Another visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:00-10:45am at Landmark Church with a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to the caregivers and staff from Home Instead Senior Care and Baptist Hospice.

Donations may be made to the Landmark Missions Fund (in care of Landmark church), or Baptist Hospice.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
