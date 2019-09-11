Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Prattville - RAY, Tommy Tucker "T.T.", 84, a resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from First Baptist Church with Dr. Travis Coleman and Rev. Dave Burns officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. T.T. Ray served as Autauga County Revenue Commissioner for 16 years, from 1997 until 2013. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Kelly Ray; his parents, Bill and Nedra Ray; nine siblings; and grandson-in-law, Tyler Norwood. He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Mills (Lewis) and Emily Mills (David); four grandchildren, Sarah Mills Stewart (Adam), Kathleen Mills Norwood, Tucker Mills and Caroline Mills; three sisters, Frances Walls, Peggy Nikolakis, Linda Mincey (Cal); one brother, Frank Ray (Faye); special friends, Shirley Scott and David Moncrief; and numerous extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019
