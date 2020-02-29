|
|
Tomy Head
Daniel Thomas Head ("Tomy"), 75, the son of Daniel Thomas Head, Sr. and Annie Laura McFerrin Head, passed from this world on February 25th. He is survived by his mother. Other survivors include the love of his life, Virginia Mahoney Head, his wife of 55 years, daughter Lyn and her family, son David and his family, brother Ralph and his family, and sister Susie Culver and her family.
He was passionate about his service in the First Baptist Church of Montgomery, where he was a member for 49 years, served as Chairman of the Ushers, cooked for various local missions, and volunteered at the Caring Center. He felt so honored to mentor clients of the Caring Center and other members of his church.
In lieu of flowers, Tomy would also be honored through gifts to The Caring Center, 305 S. Perry St., Montgomery, AL 36104, 334-241-5144. His life will be celebrated at First Baptist Church (original sanctuary), 305 S. Perry St. in Montgomery, on Friday, March 6th at 2:00.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020