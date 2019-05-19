Services
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Southern Memorial
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Southern Memorial
Interment
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:45 PM
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
View Map
Obituary

Tony Lee Bryant Obituary
Tony Lee Bryant

Millbrook - Tony Lee Bryant, 67, a resident of Millbrook, Alabama went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 16, 2019 after succumbing to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Tony is preceded in death by his parents L.D. and Jenny Bryant.

Tony is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Terry Tatum Bryant, one daughter Christi Bryant Haynes (Ken), twin grandsons Hamilton Bryant Haynes and Hayden Blake Haynes, a granddaughter Kennedy Tatum Haynes, a sister Joan Bryant Mull, along with many extended family.

The family will receive visitors at Southern Memorial on Monday May 20, 2019 from 5:30-7:30. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 10:00am. Following the memorial service, the Patriot Guard will escort his remains to the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo for an internment service with Full Military Honors at 2:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Gary Sinese Foundation https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 19, 2019
