Torrey Williams
Montgomery - Smith, Mr. Torrey Williams, A resident of Montgomery, departed this life on Monday June 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00AM from Montgomery Memorial Cemetery, Rev. E. J Nettles, officiating. Mr. Smith-Williams will lie in repose on Friday June 5, 2020 from 1-6 at Phillips-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.