Troy Michael MorganMontgomery - Mr. Troy Michael Morgan, 51, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away at Baptist Medical Center East on Thursday, November 5, 2020. A funeral service for Mr. Morgan will be held at Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery at 10 AM on Tuesday, November 10th, with Dr. John Ed Mathison officiating and Turners Funeral Home of Luverne directing. A graveside service will follow in Vernledge Cemetery in Luverne, Alabama at 1 PM.Troy was born with spina bifida, but refused to let it hold him back from living his life to the fullest. He received his associate's degree from John Patterson and then spent 20 years working for the federal government with Montgomery Military Entrance Processing or "MEPS." He was a much beloved and valued member of the team during his time there.In his free time, he was an avid sports lover, as well as being a #1 fan of Troy University sports. He also enjoyed adding to his prized baseball card collection. Troy was also a dedicated member of Frazer United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed worshipping his Lord along with his church family. Above all, he will be dearly remembered for his generous and loving spirit by all those who knew him, especially by the nieces who were the light of his life. Though his loved ones will miss him terribly, they take comfort in the fact that he is now walking with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven.Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by his father, Claude R. "Mike" Morgan Jr, and his grandparents, Claude R. Sr & Sarah Morgan and James & Jimmie Lois Johnson. He is survived by his devoted mother, Janice Johnson Morgan; his brother & sister-in-law, Justin Rutledge & Cameron Morgan; his three adored nieces, Mary Rutledge Morgan, Sarah James Morgan, and Haley Michael Morgan; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Active pallbearers will be Ashley Johnson, Chris Johnson, Jamie Johnson, Tobey Powell, Tyler Powell, Jonathan Bagents, Jacob Johnson, Jerry Johnson, Gary Johnson, Christopher Wright, Tony Walker, and Lance Claybrook.The family requests that any memorial donations be made to Frazer UMC's Children's Ministry or Vernledge Cemetery Fund.