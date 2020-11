Ursula RobertsonPike Road - Ursula Marie Robertson, 91, passed away November 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Peter Robertson; parents, Wilfried and Wilma Mugge; brothers, Wilfried and Heiko Mugge; sister, Gisela Rentsh; brother in laws, Hermann Rentsh and Joachim Damaske. Ursula is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Ann Robertson; daughter in law, Elizabeth Jan Robertson; grandsons, Joshua Weston Robertson (Stephanie), Justin Bradley Robertson (Kaleigh); great grandchildren, Bailey LaRay Robertson, Peter Edward Robertson; sister, Helga Damaske; brother, Horst Mugge (Inge); sister in law, Annamarie Mugge and a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews.Ursula had a sweet spirit and kind heart and was loved by all who knew her. Her family will have a private Celebration of her life.