Services
Ross Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Ross Clayton Funeral Home
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Ross Clayton Funeral Home
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera McGill Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera McGill Harris Obituary
Vera McGill Harris

Montgomery - Mrs. Vera McGill Harris, 96, a resident of Montgomery, AL, departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at her home. The Rosary service will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. followed by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega service at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church with Father Manuel Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with Ross-Clayton Funeral Home Inc. directing. Mrs. Vera McGill Harris leaves to cherish her memory, four children, Adrian Harris Cyrus, Dr. Valda Harris Montgomery (Ernie), Richard Henry Harris III (deceased) and William Jonathan Harris (deceased); two grandsons, Marc Gregory Taylor, Sr. and Michael Antony Cyrus, Sr. (deceased); two granddaughters, Ricci Elise Taylor and Vera Elizabeth Taylor; three great-grandsons, Michael Antony Cyrus II, Jacob Richard Caffey, and Marc Gregory Taylor II; two great-granddaughters, Adrianna Chanelle Cyrus and Brooklyn Chase Taylor; four great-great grandchildren; two nephews, Harold C. McGill (Charleston, SC) and Raymond K. McGill (Charlotte, NC); one niece, Colette M. Magwood (Silver Spring, MD); two great nieces and one great nephew; and a host of special friends. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to funeral services. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Historically Black Catholic Elementary Schools (HBCES) www.rcsmontgomery.org/alumni-1 .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now