Vera McGill Harris
Montgomery - Mrs. Vera McGill Harris, 96, a resident of Montgomery, AL, departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at her home. The Rosary service will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. followed by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega service at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church with Father Manuel Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with Ross-Clayton Funeral Home Inc. directing. Mrs. Vera McGill Harris leaves to cherish her memory, four children, Adrian Harris Cyrus, Dr. Valda Harris Montgomery (Ernie), Richard Henry Harris III (deceased) and William Jonathan Harris (deceased); two grandsons, Marc Gregory Taylor, Sr. and Michael Antony Cyrus, Sr. (deceased); two granddaughters, Ricci Elise Taylor and Vera Elizabeth Taylor; three great-grandsons, Michael Antony Cyrus II, Jacob Richard Caffey, and Marc Gregory Taylor II; two great-granddaughters, Adrianna Chanelle Cyrus and Brooklyn Chase Taylor; four great-great grandchildren; two nephews, Harold C. McGill (Charleston, SC) and Raymond K. McGill (Charlotte, NC); one niece, Colette M. Magwood (Silver Spring, MD); two great nieces and one great nephew; and a host of special friends. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to funeral services. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Historically Black Catholic Elementary Schools (HBCES) www.rcsmontgomery.org/alumni-1 .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019