Services
Cope-Keahey Funeral Home
705 Perryman St
Evergreen, AL 36401
(251) 578-3509
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernard Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernard Palmer Smith Jr.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vernard Palmer Smith Jr. Obituary
Vernard Palmer Smith Jr.

Evergreen - Mr. Vernard Palmer Smith Jr. of Evergreen passed away May 1, 2019. He was 78.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Evergreen Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Whittington and Dr. Jim Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Cope Keahey Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.

Survivors include his loving wife Jane Garrard Smith of Evergreen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy Adams of Pelham, GA, Rebekah (Fred) Bisger of Richmond, VA, Barbara Garrard of Pelham, GA and A.B. Garrard of Tifton, GA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evergreen Baptist Church, 107 Park Street, Evergreen, AL 36401.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now