Vernard Palmer Smith Jr.
Evergreen - Mr. Vernard Palmer Smith Jr. of Evergreen passed away May 1, 2019. He was 78.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Evergreen Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Whittington and Dr. Jim Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Cope Keahey Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.
Survivors include his loving wife Jane Garrard Smith of Evergreen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy Adams of Pelham, GA, Rebekah (Fred) Bisger of Richmond, VA, Barbara Garrard of Pelham, GA and A.B. Garrard of Tifton, GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evergreen Baptist Church, 107 Park Street, Evergreen, AL 36401.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 12, 2019