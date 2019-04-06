|
|
Vincent Francis Speziale, Jr.
- - Vincent Francis Speziale, Jr. joined our Heavenly Father at 6:40 a.m. on April 2, 2019. Vince died peacefully at home surrounded by love. Vince was born on August 24, 1945 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, the son Mary and Vincent Speziale. He was the youngest of two children.
Upon graduating from University of Dayton in Ohio in 1968, he joined the United States Air Force. During his time in the Air Force, he also completed a master's degree from Pepperdine University in California. He served his country for 25 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Vince was a veteran of the Vietnam War and the Invasion of Grenada. As a Lt. Col., he commanded the 41st Airlift Squadron in Charleston AFB. During the Reagan administration he supported Air Force One's Secret Service detail for overseas travel. He finished his military career as an instructor at the Air University Squadron Officer's School at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, AL. He is the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross and several Meritorious Service Medals.
Leaving the Air Force in 1993, Vince went on to have a second career with Regions Bank until he retired in 2008. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Vince was an avid runner and an accomplished marathoner. He loved to scuba dive. He was a creator with artistic precision - whether it was hand-building furniture or cooking the perfect risotto. He had a terrific sense of humor and laughed a lot. He had the heart of a servant and teacher. He was very involved with his church, Grace Episcopal, serving on the vestry as a junior warden. His crowns are many: A life well-lived in service to his county, in service to his church, as a teacher and mentor, and loving husband and father.
Surviving Vince is his wife of 26 years, Roberta Speziale, and sister Diane (Jesse) Forquer of Coraopolis, PA. Also surviving are his two children; daughter Patricia Speziale (Jeffery) Edwards of Asheville, NC and Charles Vincent Speziale (Jessica Salter) of Cranston, RI; three step-children, Robert Lovvorn of Montgomery, Kevin Ellison of Ramer, and Stacey (Dirk) Bell of Pike Road, AL; and his seven grandchildren.
The service at Grace Episcopal Church at 906 Pike Road, 36064 on Saturday April 6 at 2 pm. A Celebration of Life gathering will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Episcopal Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2019