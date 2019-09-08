|
Virginia Garrett Hicks
Montgomery - Virginia Garrett Hicks, age 91 of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on September 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Cleveland Hicks; her infant son, Kenneth C. Hicks; her parents, W.M. and Sadie Garrett; and her brother and his wife, Robert E. and Martha Garrett. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Retta and Larry Phillips; her granddaughters, Laura Phillips and Rachel Phillips; her great-grandson, Kyle Keever; and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.
A graveside service was held at Cedar Grove Church of Christ Cemetery in Andalusia, Alabama. A memorial celebration will be held at GracePointe Church of Christ in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agape of Central Alabama, P.O. Box 230472, Montgomery, Alabama, 36123.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019