Virginia McCall Engelhardt
Virginia McCall Engelhardt died on January 6, 2020 after a sudden illness. She was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, AL. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School, attended Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, VA and graduated from the University of Alabama where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She also earned a Masters of Social Work from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA.
Virginia, known to her friends fondly as Sister, was a member of the Junior League of Montgomery, the Antiquarian Society of Montgomery, the National Society of Colonial Dames of America, and the Montgomery Symphony Association Auxiliary. She served on the Board of Directors of the Montgomery Zoo and is a former member of the vestry at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church. Sister was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church later in her life. After studying cooking in France, she became well known as an accomplished cook of French cuisine who taught lessons to others to share her love of cooking. She passed on her skills, knowledge and best recipes to her family through the years. This legacy lives on today in her children and grandchildren. Sister was a consummate gardener where in her garden she was happiest, eventually earning the designation of Master Gardener.
Sister is predeceased by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Sam McCall of Tuscaloosa, and her sister, Mary Varner McCall Dillard of Selma. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Miller Bonner Engelhardt; her children Miller Engelhardt, jr., Margaret Engelhardt Mead (Dan) and Sam Engelhardt; Miller's children - Wilson, Elizabeth and McCall; and Margaret's children - Virginia, Annie and Sam.
A private burial will be held at Grace Episcopal Church the morning of Thursday, January 9 followed that same day by visitation with the family at 10:00 am and a memorial service at 11:00 am to be held at St. John's Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Montgomery County Humane Society, the Montgomery County Historical Society or to the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020