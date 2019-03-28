|
|
Virginia O. Luke
Montgomery - Virginia O. Luke, 95, formerly of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. A member of Trinity Presbyterian Church of Montgomery, AL, Virginia was a Registered Nurse, served as a 2nd Lt. in the United States Army Nurses Corps during WWII, and actively served as a member of both the New York and Alabama Nurses Associations and the American Red Cross. She was a member of the United States Air Force Officers' Wives Club, and the United States Air Force Retired Officers' Wives Club. She also served as a volunteer with the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, as well as many other organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Col. (Ret.) William Harry Luke, USAF; a son and daughter-in-law, William (Bill) Harry Luke, Jr. and his wife Jeanne; her parents, Olin E. Osmun and Martha Tracy Prince; a sister Margaret O. Seem, and a brother Robert E. Osmun.
She is survived by her children, Robert M. Luke of New York, NY; daughter Patricia L. Meeks (V. Dale) of Ellaville, GA; 5 grandchildren: Ashley Meeks Mielke (Jared), Lana Paige Meeks, Brittany Meeks Hohman (Brandon), Brooke Meeks Okey (Chase), and William Wesley Luke; 5 great grandchildren: Ani, Kale, Emory, Mavrick and Colt.
A visitation will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a graveside service following in Alabama Heritage Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the at
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019