Virginia Pharr
Montgomery - Virginia Pharr, 78, of Montgomery, passed away April 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Byrd. She is survived by her children, Cheri Sealy (Ernest), Terri Pharr (Ray) and Joe Pharr Jr. (LaDonna); grandchildren, Corey Sealy (Amber), Samantha Rose (Erik), Cale Sealy, Bayley Pharr, Andie Rose and Blaine Pharr; great grandchildren, Colton, Jaxson, Connor, Liv and Jackson. Virginia loved her bird Nikki and Alabama Football. Due to the COVID-19 a private family burial will take place Sunday at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020