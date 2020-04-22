Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Pharr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Pharr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Pharr Obituary
Virginia Pharr

Montgomery - Virginia Pharr, 78, of Montgomery, passed away April 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Byrd. She is survived by her children, Cheri Sealy (Ernest), Terri Pharr (Ray) and Joe Pharr Jr. (LaDonna); grandchildren, Corey Sealy (Amber), Samantha Rose (Erik), Cale Sealy, Bayley Pharr, Andie Rose and Blaine Pharr; great grandchildren, Colton, Jaxson, Connor, Liv and Jackson. Virginia loved her bird Nikki and Alabama Football. Due to the COVID-19 a private family burial will take place Sunday at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -