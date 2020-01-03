|
Morrow - Mrs. Vivian C. Murphy age 92, of Morrow, passed away January 2, 2020. Mrs. Murphy was preceded in death by her husband: Conn E. Murphy, Jr. She is survived by her daughter: Patricia M. Mirr of Morrow; 3 grandchildren: DeAnna M. Pence (Chad), Danette M. Fairman (James), and Craig D. Mirr (Nancy); 4 great grandchildren: Jamie Fairman, Victoria Fairman, Braeden Orr and Josie Mirr; 1 great great grandchild: Vivian Lee Fairman. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Monday, January 6th, 2020 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Scott and Pastor Michael Scott officiating. Burial will be held at 2:30 PM CST, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Montgomery, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM, Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020