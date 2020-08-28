Voncile Pouncey

Voncile PounceyMontgomery - Voncile Bonnie Pouncey, 84, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on August 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Ada Payne; her brothers, Julius, Russell, Bobby, Harold, and Donald Payne; her sisters, Willodean Elliott and Mildred Mathews; grandson Andrew Pouncey.She is survived by her children, Ernie (Lucy) Pouncey, Rick (Connie) Pouncey, Tina (Jim) Parr, and Reggie Pouncey; her grandchildren, Rachel (Donovan Gentry) Collins, Will (Becky) Collins, Rebekah Pouncey, Sarah Pouncey, Anna Pouncey, Sam Pouncey, Dave Pouncey, Jennifer Holden, John Parr, Josh Pouncey, and Abigail Pouncey; six great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 2 sisters, Pauline (Norman) Nixon, and Janice (Dick) Wash; and numerous nieces and nephews.Bonnie's life was notable for her service and generosity to anyone with a need. She was talented at any kind of sewing. She enjoyed growing flowers by the yard-full and cooked amazing meals for family and friends. Bonnie loved her family well with enthusiasm, acceptance, and encouragement.Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug 30, 2020 from 4-6pm at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home and the funeral will be there Monday, Aug 31, 2020 at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Antioch Baptist Church in Bibb County, Alabama.