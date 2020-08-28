1/
Voncile Pouncey
Voncile Pouncey

Montgomery - Voncile Bonnie Pouncey, 84, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on August 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Ada Payne; her brothers, Julius, Russell, Bobby, Harold, and Donald Payne; her sisters, Willodean Elliott and Mildred Mathews; grandson Andrew Pouncey.

She is survived by her children, Ernie (Lucy) Pouncey, Rick (Connie) Pouncey, Tina (Jim) Parr, and Reggie Pouncey; her grandchildren, Rachel (Donovan Gentry) Collins, Will (Becky) Collins, Rebekah Pouncey, Sarah Pouncey, Anna Pouncey, Sam Pouncey, Dave Pouncey, Jennifer Holden, John Parr, Josh Pouncey, and Abigail Pouncey; six great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 2 sisters, Pauline (Norman) Nixon, and Janice (Dick) Wash; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bonnie's life was notable for her service and generosity to anyone with a need. She was talented at any kind of sewing. She enjoyed growing flowers by the yard-full and cooked amazing meals for family and friends. Bonnie loved her family well with enthusiasm, acceptance, and encouragement.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug 30, 2020 from 4-6pm at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home and the funeral will be there Monday, Aug 31, 2020 at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Antioch Baptist Church in Bibb County, Alabama.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
3342150180
