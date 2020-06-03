Voncile Smith Steele
Voncile Smith Steele

Millbrook - Mrs. Voncile Smith Steele age 54 a resident of Millbrook, AL passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Funeral service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2pm from Davis Funeral Home, LLC Chapel with Rev. Alphonso Dixon officiating.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
362 Walnut Street
Prattville, AL 36067
334-361-1146
