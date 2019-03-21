Services
Wade "Jack" Campbell Obituary
Wade "Jack" Campbell

Prattville - CAMPBELL, Wade "Jack", 86, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel with Ministers Brent Missildine and Raymond Elliott officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday at Prattville Memorial from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Mr. Campbell proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Lois Campbell; and his sister, Judy Womack. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Wilma Campbell; two daughters, Debbie Nelson, Vicki Ann Postell (J.C.); son, Wade G. Campbell Jr.; six grandchildren, Shane Nelson (Jody), Lance Nelson (Tiffiany), Adam Campbell, Brooke Manning, Wendy Postell (Junior), Jack Postell; five great-grandchildren, Thomas, Anna, Paul, Lily, Braydon; and numerous extended family members and friends.

To express online condolences please visit www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
