Wallace M. Taunton
Macon, GA - Wallace McGee Taunton age 85, peacefully entered his eternal rest November 3, 2019 in the afternoon surrounded by his Family.
Wallace was born in Eclectic Alabama on Christmas Eve in 1933. He was the son of Acie Otis and Emma Taunton and one of nine siblings. Wallace joined the Army Air Corps at the young age of 18. Wallace was a true patriot and loved his country. He served his country in the United States Air Force with twenty plus years of dedicated service.
In 1958 married the love of his life the former JoAnne Taunton. They were married for 32 years until her death in 1990 at the young age of 53. Taunton never remarried. He spent most of his years of retirement in Montgomery Al. and move to be near his only son in Georgia in his later years. Mr. Taunton was a resident of Baptist Village Retirement Community in Macon, GA, where he lived very comfortably until his death. A very Special Thank you to Baptist village Staff for all care and attention given to my father Wally. Baptist Village truly made his life better.
Wally was preceded in death by the love of his life JoAnne Taunton; his mother, Emma Taunton; father; Acie Otis Taunton; brothers, Tomas Heflin Taunton, Otis Taunton, Jerry Taunton and Richard Taunton; sisters: Mondene Taunton Shaw, Jean Taunton Ledbetter and Margret Taunton Evans; sisters-in-law, Alice Taunton, Carol Taunton, Shelby Taunton; nephews, Keith Taunton, Danny and Terry Deadman, and Papa Wally's "number one grandson" Jonathan Christopher Taunton!
His life will be forever cherished in the lives of his son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Valeria Taunton of Kathleen, GA; grandchildren: Ashleigh Taunton Phelps (Justin) of Perry, GA, Gabriella Taunton of Kathleen, GA and his great-grandchildren, Kamden Phelps, Karrigan Phelps (Papa's little loaf of Bread) and Kannon Phelps of GA.
Wally is also loved and remembered by his brothers, Bill Taunton of Woonsocket, SD, and Randy Taunton of Wetumpka, AL. Also remembered by many nieces and nephews that Uncle Wally always held dear.
A special thanks to Wally's neighbors in Alabama for all the years of care and concern. You were such a blessing to him and his family. Thanks also to Heartland Hospice for the care and comfort given to Wally and his family in his final days. God bless you all!
A Visitation was held for all His Georgia Friends and Family at Burpee Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm.
Visitation will be held for all his Alabama Friends and Family on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at Gassett Funeral Home in Wetumpka, Alabama with service to follow at 11:00 am. Chaplain Robby Kerr will be officiating.
