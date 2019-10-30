|
Walter (Glynn) Alexander
Walter (Glynn) Alexander passed away Friday, October 25th at the age of 70. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Regions Bank. Preceded in death by his parents Ira and Lucille Alexander. Survived by his wife Mary Colin Alexander, son David Alexander, and daughter Jennifer (Matt) Leonard. Graveside memorial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Sunday, November 3rd 2019 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019