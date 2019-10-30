Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter (Glynn) Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter (Glynn) Alexander Obituary
Walter (Glynn) Alexander

Walter (Glynn) Alexander passed away Friday, October 25th at the age of 70. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Regions Bank. Preceded in death by his parents Ira and Lucille Alexander. Survived by his wife Mary Colin Alexander, son David Alexander, and daughter Jennifer (Matt) Leonard. Graveside memorial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Sunday, November 3rd 2019 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.