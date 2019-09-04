Services
Green Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
1621 S Us Highway 29
Troy, AL 36079
(334) 670-9604
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Walter Dansby Daniel


1936 - 2019
Walter Dansby Daniel Obituary
Walter Dansby Daniel

Grady - Daniel, Walter Dansby, a resident of Grady, Alabama died Friday, August 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rodger and Lucy Daniel, a brother, Roger Daniel and a sister Virginia Black.

Walter is survived byt his wife, Kay Collier Daniel, daughters, Lucy (Hugh Allen) Smith, Ann (Mark) Perkins and Jill Enfinger, stepsons, Lee (Cynthia) Harrison and Ken Harrison.

While working with the Alabama Commission on Aging he was instrumental in establishing programs for the Elderly throughout the state of Alabama. Walter served in the Alabama Army National Guard for 8 years. Music was a very important part of Walter's life. He served as a band director, had a beautiful solo voice and directed music for church congregations and choirs. He also had a gift for public speaking.

Services were held Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to the Pine Level Baptist Church, PO Box 5, Pine Level, AL 36065, Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, 1577 Huffman Road, Grady, AL 36036 or to the Montgomery Humane Society, 1150 John Overton Drive, Montgomery, AL 36110.

The staff of Green Hills is honored to serve the Daniel family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019
