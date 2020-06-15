Walter David Speer
Mr. Walter David Speer, AKA "Sonny" 74 died June 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. He was the son of David H. and Willie Lou Speer. Sonny retired from 30 years, State of Alabama Highway Department. He leaves to cherish his memory cousins, Cynthia Athey, William Ivie, Don and Wayne Mitchell, David Lee, Trixie Burt, Michael O'shields; friends, Chery Head, Chip Beazley, Josh Davenport. He will be missed.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.