Walter E. Golsan
Prattville - Mr. Walter E. Golsan age 88, a resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Brookside Funeral Home with Michael Golson officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home,1784 Elkahatchee Road, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2019