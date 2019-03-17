Services
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
334-285-7442
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Golsan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter E. Golsan

Obituary Condolences

Walter E. Golsan Obituary
Walter E. Golsan

Prattville - Mr. Walter E. Golsan age 88, a resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Brookside Funeral Home with Michael Golson officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home,1784 Elkahatchee Road, Alexander City, AL 35010.

Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Brookside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brookside Funeral Home
Download Now