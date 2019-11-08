|
Walter Eugene (Gene) Parker, M.D.
Parker, M.D. Walter Eugene (Gene), born April 22, 1935 died November 6th, 2019 at the age of 84. Born in Linden, Alabama and grew up in Jackson, AL. He attended Jackson High School, University of Alabama (BS), Medical School (UAB) Internship (Tulane), Residency (Charity Hospital, New Orleans, LA). Dr. Parker moved to Prattville, Alabama and opened his office in March 1965. He maintained his practice of a family physician until his retirement. Dr. Parker served as a Counselor to the Medical Association State of Alabama and on the executive staff of the Alabama Academy of Family Practice. He was a Diplomat of the American Board of Family Practice. He also served as Junior Warden at the Church of Ascension. Dr. Parker was instrumental, along with pharmaceutical representatives for immunizing Clarke County, Alabama against Polio. He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Maude Alvis Parker and Eugene Parker. He is survived by his daughter: Elizabeth Kimbell Parker Latone (Sam) of Atlanta, his son John Walter Parker (Tosha) of Montgomery. He has five grandchildren: Hannah Latone, Sam Latone, John Parker, Jake Parker, and Sam Parker. Active Pallbearers will be: Dale Trammell, Robert Faulk, Harold Sherman, Rex Musgrove, Lane Easterling, and John Dale. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Robb Newton, Bill Eskridge, Chris Williams, Ted Taylor, Loxie Musgrove, Randy and Sandi Schroyer, Rebecca and Ralph Mims, and Sue Seamon. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Prattville, AL on Monday, November 11, 2019 with services immediately following at 11:00 AM with Father Scott Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery after the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Mark's Episcopal Church or to one's favorite charity.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019