Walter J. Grant



Walter J. Grant, 65, passed away on May 29, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 @ 9:00 a.m. at Mt. Gilliard Baptist Church Cemetery in Tyler, AL with Rev. Dwight Johnson officiating. Bell Funeral Home-Hayneville, AL directing.









