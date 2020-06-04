Walter J. Grant
Walter J. Grant, 65, passed away on May 29, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 @ 9:00 a.m. at Mt. Gilliard Baptist Church Cemetery in Tyler, AL with Rev. Dwight Johnson officiating. Bell Funeral Home-Hayneville, AL directing.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.