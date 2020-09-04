1/1
Walter LaMar Allen Iv
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter LaMar Allen, IV

Montgomery - Walter LaMar Allen IV, 57 went to Heaven, September 1, 2020 at his home in Dunwoody, GA. He was a beloved son, brother, father, grandson, uncle, and cousin. Walter was born on December 12, 1962 in Montgomery, AL; and after graduating from college, lived in several cities where his work was located. The last years were spend in the Atlanta, GA area. Walter was pre-deceased by his father. Dr. Walter LaMar Allen, III, grandparents: Walter LaMar Allen, Jr. and Lois Fields Allen and William Lewis Ketchum and Edna Noble Ketchum. He is survived by mother, Alice Ketchum Perkins, Montgomery, AL; brother, William Lewis Allen, Auburn, AL; former wife, Judy Jones Allen, Huntsville, AL; and sons, Walter Samuel Allen, Atlanta, GA and Luke Wesley Allen, Huntsville, AL and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Walter graduated from The Montgomery Academy in 1980 and received his B.S. Degree from the University of Alabama in 1984. He enjoyed a successful career in the trucking business for many years. Being an avid hunter, he spent many pleasurable times with family and friends at the family farm and hunting club In Macon CO., AL.

Graveside services will be held for family and friends at Greenwood Cemetery, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Reverend Michel Cobb, Senior Minister, Dalraida United Methodist Church will preside. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated due to the COVID-19 Virus.

Memorials may be sent to Dalraida United Methodist Church, 3817 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36109






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leak Memory Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved