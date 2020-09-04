Walter LaMar Allen, IVMontgomery - Walter LaMar Allen IV, 57 went to Heaven, September 1, 2020 at his home in Dunwoody, GA. He was a beloved son, brother, father, grandson, uncle, and cousin. Walter was born on December 12, 1962 in Montgomery, AL; and after graduating from college, lived in several cities where his work was located. The last years were spend in the Atlanta, GA area. Walter was pre-deceased by his father. Dr. Walter LaMar Allen, III, grandparents: Walter LaMar Allen, Jr. and Lois Fields Allen and William Lewis Ketchum and Edna Noble Ketchum. He is survived by mother, Alice Ketchum Perkins, Montgomery, AL; brother, William Lewis Allen, Auburn, AL; former wife, Judy Jones Allen, Huntsville, AL; and sons, Walter Samuel Allen, Atlanta, GA and Luke Wesley Allen, Huntsville, AL and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.Walter graduated from The Montgomery Academy in 1980 and received his B.S. Degree from the University of Alabama in 1984. He enjoyed a successful career in the trucking business for many years. Being an avid hunter, he spent many pleasurable times with family and friends at the family farm and hunting club In Macon CO., AL.Graveside services will be held for family and friends at Greenwood Cemetery, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Reverend Michel Cobb, Senior Minister, Dalraida United Methodist Church will preside. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated due to the COVID-19 Virus.Memorials may be sent to Dalraida United Methodist Church, 3817 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36109