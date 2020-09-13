1/
Walter Lamar Cole
Walter Lamar Cole

Birmingham - Walter Lamar Cole passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at age 88. A Birmingham native, he was born on May 26, 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Walter and Nannie Cole, wife Sharon Cole and daughter Suzanne McCann. He is survived by his children, Terry L. Cole (Celeste), Scott Cole (Tracy), Steve Cole, and Shannon Brasher; grandchildren Andrew McCann, Sadie Cole, Austin Cole, Blake Cole, Cameron Cole and Rand Brasher; and sisters Anne Hill and Sue Brill (Tony) along with extended family.

Lamar was a Tupperware distributor in Montgomery for many years and a purchasing agent for White Fabricating Co. in Birmingham before retiring. He never met a stranger and was a loyal friend to many. An active sportsman, he was dedicated to his beloved Crimson Tide and NY Yankees. He loved golf, bowling, and fishing and coached Little League teams in Montgomery. He adored dogs. Contributions to the Humane Society are appreciated in memoriam.

To share memories please go to https://everloved.com/life-of/walter-cole/




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
