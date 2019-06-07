Services
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
(334) 393-2273
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Abernathy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Robert Abernathy


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Robert Abernathy Obituary
Walter Robert Abernathy

Enterprise - Walter Robert Abernathy, age 83, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Southeast Health Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, June 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Billy Luttrell officiating. Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, June 10, 2019 in Greenwood Cemetery, Montgomery, AL. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday one hour prior to service time.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Abernathy, Enterprise, AL; son, Ronald Abernathy (Lisa) Abbeville, AL; daughter, Laura Wildzunas (Robert) Enterprise, AL; five grandchildren, Maggie Baxley (John); Emily Summers (Dustin); Jacob Walter Abernathy; Abbey Lee Wildzunas (Fiance, Mark Fletcher); Charles Joseph Wildzunas, III; brother, Donald Abernathy (LeAnn) Daphne, AL; great-grandson, Ethan James Summers.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now