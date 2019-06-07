|
Walter Robert Abernathy
Enterprise - Walter Robert Abernathy, age 83, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Southeast Health Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, June 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Billy Luttrell officiating. Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, June 10, 2019 in Greenwood Cemetery, Montgomery, AL. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday one hour prior to service time.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Abernathy, Enterprise, AL; son, Ronald Abernathy (Lisa) Abbeville, AL; daughter, Laura Wildzunas (Robert) Enterprise, AL; five grandchildren, Maggie Baxley (John); Emily Summers (Dustin); Jacob Walter Abernathy; Abbey Lee Wildzunas (Fiance, Mark Fletcher); Charles Joseph Wildzunas, III; brother, Donald Abernathy (LeAnn) Daphne, AL; great-grandson, Ethan James Summers.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 7, 2019