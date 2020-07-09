Wanda Hendrix Rouse Kuhl
Wanda Hendrix Rouse Kuhl, 71, died July 1, 2020 in Lakeland, FL. She was a 1967 graduate of Sidney Lanier High School. Her parents, Louther Hendrix and Merline Hendrix Brown as well as her brother Bobby Hendrix and sister-in-law Janie Hendrix preceded her in death. Survivors include her husband Dale Kuhl, Winterhaven, FL; sons Brent Rouse, Lakeland, FL and Cory Rouse (Jennifer) Lakeland, FL; daughter Kelly Hanes (Jeff) Newbury Park, CA; step-son Jeff Kuhl (Angie) Clearwater, FL; and step-daughter Jaclyn Darkazalli, Celebration, FL; brother Billy Hendrix (Marshall) Wetumpka, AL and sister, Cathy Dowling (Eddie) DeFuniak Springs, FL. Wanda had 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be on July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Stroke Association
.