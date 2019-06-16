|
|
Wanda Hunter Linker
Montgomery - Wanda Hunter Linker was born in Cullman, Alabama on June 17, 1952 to Claudie and Carolyn Hunter. She graduated from Cullman High School in 1970. She married the love of her life, Michael F. Linker, on July 18, 1970. Together they raised two daughters, Leslie and Lindsey. Wanda started working in the poultry business in 1972 with Gold Kist in Cullman. She continued her work with the poultry industry; when in December 1975 she joined the staff of the Alabama Poultry & Egg Association. Wanda is the longest serving member to the Alabama Poultry & Egg Association with 44 years of service and devotion. She was extremely proud of her time and accomplishments there. One of those accomplishments was a lifetime membership to the Alabama Poultry Fraternity. She was also presented with the Outstanding Service Award and the Presidential Award.
A Celebration of Life for Wanda Hunter Linker, 66, of Pike Road will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home in Montgomery, AL. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with services immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to establish a Wanda Linker Scholarship Fund. Checks may be made payable to the Alabama Poultry Foundation and sent to Alabama Poultry & Egg Association at P. O. Box 240, Montgomery, AL 36101.
Mrs. Linker passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claudie and Carolyn Hunter, and a brother, Robert Hunter.
Survivors include her husband, Michael F. Linker of Pike Road; two daughters, Leslie Linker Hooks of Pike Road and Lindsey Linker Baker (Jared) of Clanton; three granddaughters, Chelsea Hooks Boston (Anthony) of Enterprise; Riley Hooks of Pike Road; and Kira Baker of Clanton; two grandsons, Michael and Sean Baker of Clanton; one brother, Donald L. Hunter (Linda) of Cullman; one sister, Kathy Byrd (Freddie) of Cullman; sister-in-law Lindsey Beaver of Rock Hill, SC; four nieces, seven nephews and many other family and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 16, 2019