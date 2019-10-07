|
|
Wanda Kay Fussell
Wetumpka - Wanda Kay Fussell, 65, a resident of Wetumpka, AL, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 11:00AM - 12:00PM at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life memorial service will begin at 12:00PM. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Sarah Knight; and sister, Martha J. Benford. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 46 years, Ronnie Fussell; sons, Marc O. Fussell and Justin K. Fussell; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Wanda was a 1972 graduate of Opp High School and retired from Region's Bank as an accountant. She was an avid collector and enjoyed interior design. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the in memory of Wanda Kay Fussell. Online condolences may be made at www.Leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 7, 2019