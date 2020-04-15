|
|
Warren Davis, Jr
Montgomery - Warren (Bo) Lewis Davis, Jr., age 88, a longtime resident of Montgomery, AL and Panama City Beach, FL passed away after an extended illness on April 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Warren Lewis Davis, Sr. and Myrtle Smith Davis, his wife of 36 years, Shirley Patricia (Pat) Davis, his son Jackson Kerr Davis and his sister Mary Randall Proctor. He is survived by his children Susan Davis Harrison of Atlanta, GA, Clay Davis (Jan) of Brandon, MS, Cathy Thomas and Anita Gober of Montgomery and Noel Hurst of Panama City Beach, FL. He is also survived by grandchildren Harrison Davis, William Davis, Leigh Haynes (Chris), Niki Treadaway (Ryan), and great-grandchildren Ali and John Haynes, and Brinley and Lillian Treadway.
Mr. Davis was a 1955 graduate of the School of Pharmacy of the Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now Auburn University. He owned and operated Warren Davis Pharmacy in Montgomery until his retirement. Mr. Davis served on the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy, for which he served as President in 1983. He loved the Auburn Tigers, the game of golf (having made a hole in one at the age of 82), his years of retirement with Pat in Panama City Beach and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his kindness to all and his unwavering integrity.
An outside visitation at the graveside will be held on April 17, 2020 at 2pm followed by a graveside service at Alabama Heritage Cemetery with Brother Rock of Comfort Care Hospice officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to Comfort Care Hospice of Montgomery or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020