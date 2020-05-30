Warren WardMontgomery - Warren Linton Ward, Sr., 89, passed away on May 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Nathan Otto Ward, mother Hattie Beckett Ward, wife Carolyn Eagerton Ward, and son Wesley Timothy Ward. He is survived by his son, Linton (Carolyn) Ward, daughters Jill (Allen) Joiner, and Julie (Michael) Norris, Grandchildren Josh (Deb) Benson, Matt (Katie) Ward, Chrissy (Aaron) Henson, Mick (Tina) Norris, Erin Norris, and great grandchildren, Michael Benson, Katia Benson, Asher Henson, and Roman Norris, as well as many other loving friends and family members. Pops lived well. His life provided assurance for others that no matter what we face on Earth, God is here to get us through with joy and peace, even in the darkest of circumstances. He had a fun sense of humor and was such a pleasure to be around. His life centered around his faith in God, his family, and the many friends that he had. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Staff at Bill Nichols Veterans Home for their unwavering love and care for Pops for the last four and a half years. Their kindness and professionalism are deeply appreciated and will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 1849 Perry Hill Road, Montgomery, Alabama, 36109.