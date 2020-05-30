Warren Ward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Ward

Montgomery - Warren Linton Ward, Sr., 89, passed away on May 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Nathan Otto Ward, mother Hattie Beckett Ward, wife Carolyn Eagerton Ward, and son Wesley Timothy Ward. He is survived by his son, Linton (Carolyn) Ward, daughters Jill (Allen) Joiner, and Julie (Michael) Norris, Grandchildren Josh (Deb) Benson, Matt (Katie) Ward, Chrissy (Aaron) Henson, Mick (Tina) Norris, Erin Norris, and great grandchildren, Michael Benson, Katia Benson, Asher Henson, and Roman Norris, as well as many other loving friends and family members. Pops lived well. His life provided assurance for others that no matter what we face on Earth, God is here to get us through with joy and peace, even in the darkest of circumstances. He had a fun sense of humor and was such a pleasure to be around. His life centered around his faith in God, his family, and the many friends that he had. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Staff at Bill Nichols Veterans Home for their unwavering love and care for Pops for the last four and a half years. Their kindness and professionalism are deeply appreciated and will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 1849 Perry Hill Road, Montgomery, Alabama, 36109.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved