Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Waverly Summerlin

Montgomery - Waverly Summerlin, 93, a member of the greatest generation and World War II veteran, passed away on June 17, 2019. He served his country in the Army, and loved to travel. He was an active member of the Sowers Sunday School class at Frazer UMC. He worked for over 32 years as the terminal manager at Poole Trucking. He loved spending time with his family and he could fix almost anything. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Louise Summerlin; his children, Mark Scott (Tina), Larry Summerlin (Sandra), David Summerlin (Debbie), Tammy Shaw (Brent); his grandchildren, Shanna Byrd (Ben), April Sexton (Grant), Lauren Hardman (John), Shea Terry (Charles), Lindsey Shaw, Kelly Bowman (Dan); six great grandchildren; and his sister, Mable Sikes. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Rufus Summerlin, Thelma Stanley, Sydney Summerlin, and Leman Summerlin.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9:00am at Leak Memory Chapel with a Chapel Service at 10:00am with Dr. Larry Bryars officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 19, 2019
