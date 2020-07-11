1/1
Wayne Wright
1945 - 2020
Wayne Wright

Montgomery - Wayne Lamar Wright, 74, a long-time resident of Montgomery, went to his heavenly home with Jesus his Savior on July 9, 2020. Wayne was born in McKenzie, Alabama on September 18, 1945. He graduated from McKenzie High School in 1963 then moved to Montgomery to begin his own business, Wright's Delivery Service then branched out to Emory World Wide as owner operator. He retired from the transportation business with SAIA Motor Freight in 1999. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Birdie Lee and Elmer Wright; a brother, J T Wright and sister, Linda Kloda. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Wright; brothers, Nathan and Sirmon Wright; sisters, Myrtle Wilson and Joan Wright; sister in law, Johna Sue Wright; a loving step-son, Jason Head as well as many nieces and nephews. His family would like to thank Dr. Glen Yates, Hospice of Montgomery and his care givers for the compassionate, loving care during his last days. Flowers are welcome or donations to the Montgomery Humane Society in his name would be deeply appreciated. A visitation for Wayne will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Wright family.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 11 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
02:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
JUL
16
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
