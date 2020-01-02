Services
Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home - Wetumpka
8801 U.S. Highway 231 North
Wetumpka, AL 36092
Wes Campbell Obituary
Wes Campbell

Eclectic - Mr. Wes Campbell, age 65, of Eclectic, Alabama passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at his residence on December 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Bede's the Venerable Catholic Church located at 3870 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, Alabama. A luncheon will follow in the Parrish Hall with Father Matt and Father Troncale officiating.

Wes was the owner of Tru Turn hooks based in Wetumpka, Alabama. He is survived by his wife Kerry Campbell; son Ryon Campbell; daughter Taira Campbell; brothers Steve Campbell and Johnny Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Nellie Fuller Campbell and sister Patty Morgan Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to https://stvincent-tallas see.weshareonline.org/ or https://futurefisher man.org/ or www.k9s forwarriors.org.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -