Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First Assembly of God
135 Bell Road
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery - HALL, Wilbert, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away May 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Assembly of God, 135 Bell Road, Montgomery, AL, 36117, with Pastor Greg Kelly officiating. Interment will be held at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Montgomery, AL with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mr. Hall will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 30, 2019
