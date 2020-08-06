1/
Wilbur Hall Jr.
Wilbur Hall, Jr.

Mathews - Wilbur "Sonny" Hall, Jr., a resident of Mathews, AL, passed away at his home Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Frank Livingston Farm, 1057 Old Barnes Rd, Mathews, AL, with Rev. Luke Finklestine officiating (casual dress, please).

He is survived by his wife, Ena Butler Hall; three daughters, Lynn Cox (Tim), Heather Gaston (Harvey) and Sara Ketcham (Jason); four grandchildren, two sisters: Ann Jeltsch (Ewald) and Joy McKnight (Junior); brother-in-law, Johnny Butler (Jackie).






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Funeral Home
110 Martin Luther King Blvd. N
Union Springs, AL 36089
(334) 738-2630
