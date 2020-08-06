Wilbur Hall, Jr.
Mathews - Wilbur "Sonny" Hall, Jr., a resident of Mathews, AL, passed away at his home Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Frank Livingston Farm, 1057 Old Barnes Rd, Mathews, AL, with Rev. Luke Finklestine officiating (casual dress, please).
He is survived by his wife, Ena Butler Hall; three daughters, Lynn Cox (Tim), Heather Gaston (Harvey) and Sara Ketcham (Jason); four grandchildren, two sisters: Ann Jeltsch (Ewald) and Joy McKnight (Junior); brother-in-law, Johnny Butler (Jackie).