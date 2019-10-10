Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
Wilbur "Buddy" Jordan

Wilbur "Buddy" Jordan Obituary
Wilbur "Buddy" Jordan

Buddy, 81, passed over Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after 3 years of cancer treatments.

He will be sorely missed by all that knew him. After high school he went to work with Winn-Dixie (Kwik-Chek), later Sunshine Biscuit Company for many years, he retired at 75 from Kellogg/Keebler. Preceding him in death are Elizabeth S. Jordan, mother of his children, parents Lee Roy Jordan, Nona Stewart and step-Dad, Lornel Agrue. Survivors are wife Nancy R. Jordan, son Terry and wife Liz Jordan, daughter Kay and husband Jeff Martin, step-son Brian C Bullard, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Services will be on Friday, October 11 at Southern Memorial Funeral Home, 3154 Highland Avenue, 36107. Visitation 1:00 with service at 2:00. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charles Herron, Justin Bazzell, Ryan Stanfield, Mike Spearman, Jay Collier, Brad Martin.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
