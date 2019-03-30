|
|
Wiley Cowart Sanders Jr.
Troy - Wiley Cowart Sanders Jr., age 78, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Mr. Sanders, a lifelong resident of Troy, was the founder and owner of Wiley Sanders Truck Lines and co-founder and co-owner of Sanders Lead Company and KW Plastics.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Toni Marie Sanders; sons, Wiley Stephen Sanders (Kelly), James Hilliard Sanders and Avery Nathaniel Sanders all of Troy; daughters, Paula Darie Sanders Estill (Marvin) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Julie Marie Sanders of Troy; 14 grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Sanders and Rebecca S. Young. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Cowart Sanders Sr. and Georgia Mae Avery Sanders.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until noon on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Green Hills Funeral Home in Troy. A memorial service will follow in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Reverend John Brannon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wiley Cowart and Georgia A. Sanders Nursing Scholarship Fund, c/o Office of Development, 301 Adams Administration Building, Troy University, Troy, AL 36082 or to a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 30, 2019