Will Barry
Montgomery - William Patterson Barry Jr., 39, passed away on June 13, 2019. He is survived by his father, William P. Barry Sr. (Paula); mother, Lesley Bradford Massey (Malcomb); brother, Paul Bradford Barry (Lynn) and his beloved dog Reese. Will was a graduate of Trinity Presbyterian School and Auburn University. He was a member of the SAE Fraternity where he served as an officer. Will was a wonderful son, brother and friend. He was an avid outdoorsman also. Services for Will will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at Frazer United Methodist Church at 1 PM with the visitation from 11:30 AM - 1: 00 PM. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Montgomery Humane Society or Alabama Wildlife Federation.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from June 19 to June 20, 2019