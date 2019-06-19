Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Frazer United Methodist Church
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Frazer United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Will Barry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Will Barry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Will Barry Obituary
Will Barry

Montgomery - William Patterson Barry Jr., 39, passed away on June 13, 2019. He is survived by his father, William P. Barry Sr. (Paula); mother, Lesley Bradford Massey (Malcomb); brother, Paul Bradford Barry (Lynn) and his beloved dog Reese. Will was a graduate of Trinity Presbyterian School and Auburn University. He was a member of the SAE Fraternity where he served as an officer. Will was a wonderful son, brother and friend. He was an avid outdoorsman also. Services for Will will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at Frazer United Methodist Church at 1 PM with the visitation from 11:30 AM - 1: 00 PM. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Montgomery Humane Society or Alabama Wildlife Federation.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now