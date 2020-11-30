Willa Fay Munson
Montgomery - Willa Fay Stevens Munson, age 87, passed away at home on Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a long time member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church where she loved to work with children. She also volunteered at the Alabama Archives & History Museum for 20 years. She was loved by everyone, and spent her life serving others. Willa Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Munson; her parents, Hobson & Corrie Stevens; and her siblings, Hugh Stevens, Elmer Stevens, Jack Stevens, Hellon Sansom; and Margaret Sanford. Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Meek (Bryan Meek); grandsons, Alan Meek (Stephanie), Austin Meek (Lauren); great grandsons, Paxton Meek, Fynley Meek, Thatcher Meek; and great granddaughter, Harlow Meek; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel with a service at 2:00pm with Rev. Josh Wooten officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Hills Baptist Church or your favorite charity
.