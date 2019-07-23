|
William A.
Powers "Bill"
Elmore - William A. Powers "Bill", 82, of Elmore, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. . He was a member of Eastdale Baptist Church for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy Powers and grandson, Jody Armstrong.
Bill is survived by his children, Chris Powers (Kellie), Sandy Armstrong (Don), Donna Wynn (Cedron); sisters, Jean Burkes, Carolyn Ward; Grandchildren, Ben Torres, Josh Torres (Bailey), Dixie Kerr (Matt) Cory Armstrong (Hilary), Christie Armstrong (Haz), Christy Williams (Stephen) and 13 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 6:00pm-8:00pm, at Leak Memory Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel, beginning at 2:00pm. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ben Torres, Josh Torres, Cory Armstrong, Dylan Armstrong, Chance Flowers, and Matt Kerr. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Fitzgerald, John Pittman, John Poole, Dale Gray, Steve Pierce, Kentwan Kent and Jake Styron.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 23, 2019