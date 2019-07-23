Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. "Bill" Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. "Bill" Powers Obituary
William A.

Powers "Bill"

Elmore - William A. Powers "Bill", 82, of Elmore, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. . He was a member of Eastdale Baptist Church for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy Powers and grandson, Jody Armstrong.

Bill is survived by his children, Chris Powers (Kellie), Sandy Armstrong (Don), Donna Wynn (Cedron); sisters, Jean Burkes, Carolyn Ward; Grandchildren, Ben Torres, Josh Torres (Bailey), Dixie Kerr (Matt) Cory Armstrong (Hilary), Christie Armstrong (Haz), Christy Williams (Stephen) and 13 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 6:00pm-8:00pm, at Leak Memory Chapel.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel, beginning at 2:00pm. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ben Torres, Josh Torres, Cory Armstrong, Dylan Armstrong, Chance Flowers, and Matt Kerr. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Fitzgerald, John Pittman, John Poole, Dale Gray, Steve Pierce, Kentwan Kent and Jake Styron.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now