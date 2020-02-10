|
William Adams Porter
Montgomery - William Adams Porter, 79, of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Bill was born on November 19, 1940, in Alexander City, Alabama, to Jackson Sturdivant Porter and Norma Adams Porter both preceding him in death as well as his granddaughter, April Adams Cain. Surviving Bill is his beloved wife of almost 54 years, Sandra "Sam" Marshall Porter; their children, Anna Porter Brewer (Gerard), William Phillip Porter (Lori), Kelly Porter Floyd (Wes); grandchildren, Morgan Porter Wilson (Kevin), Alex Porter Vaughan (Patrick), Miles Ross (Lei), Peyton Brewer, Caroline Cain, Gracie Churchwell, Andrew Brewer, Charity Floyd, Abygail Churchwell, Wyatt Floyd, Laney Porter, Braden Floyd, Ella Kate Churchwell, and Kasey Porter; great grandchildren are Zoey and Max Vaughan, and Chloe and Natalie Wilson. Also surviving Bill are his brothers-in-law, Phillip Marshall (Pat), John Marshall (Brenda) and sister-in-law, Phyllis Marshall Simmons (Bennie Strong). Bill was a well-known commercial building consultant for 5 decades. He proudly served in the US Army Reserves and was active in the Montgomery Kiwanis Club and a proud member of the First Baptist Church Poundstone Sunday School Class. Being an avid hunter and fisherman, he helped bring the shooting sport of sporting clays to the State of Alabama and was a state champion. Most importantly, he was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and was loved and respected by all who knew him. A great story teller, he loved to make people laugh as well as having a good laugh himself. Pallbearers will be Peyton Brewer, Andrew Brewer, Wyatt Floyd, Braden Floyd, Chris Gilliam, Stephen Rogers, Kevin Wilson, Mark Williams, and Aidan Screws. Honorary pallbearers are William "Bill" Wible, members of the Poundstone SS Class, The Montgomery Kiwanis Club, and Benjamin Russell's Class of '59. Services will be at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Ebenezer East Baptist Church cemetery, 1571 Halso Mill Road, Greenville, AL at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Respite Ministry of the First United Methodist Church, 2416 West Cloverdale Park, Montgomery, Alabama 36106.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020