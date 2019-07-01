|
William Allen "Woody" Woodall
Montgomery - William Allen "Woody" Woodall, 82, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away June 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, William Alex Woodall and mother, Mattie Lou Parker Woodall. He is survived by his wife, Linda Woodall; son, William A. Woodall, Jr (Anita), daughters, Tamera Harrell and Tara Walker (Baron), grandsons, Aaron Woodall (Crystal) and Tristan Woodall (Leeanne); granddaughters, Adrian Bruton and Devin Cahill (Jimmy); 5 great grandchildren and his brother, Bennie Woodall. Allen was born in Tallassee, Alabama. Allen worked for the Montgomery Police Department and the Alabama Department of Corrections. Services for Allen will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 at Leak Memory Chapel with a visitation one hour prior.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 1, 2019