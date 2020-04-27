|
Dr. William Blackmon, Jr
Montgomery - Dr. William L. Blackmon, Jr., 91, of Montgomery, passed away April 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lucius and Hazel Blackmon; infant daughter, Hope Blackmon and infant grand daughter, Natalie Carlisle. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Blackmon; children, Kimberlin Carlisle (Steve), Karen Somerset (Scott), Bruce Blackmon (Wendy), Bryant Blackmon (Tracy) and Holly Shelton (Paul). He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dr. Blackmon was a graduate of Huntingdon College and Emory School of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry in Montgomery for 44 years. While President of the 2nd District Dental Society he advocated for the State Board of Health to add a dentist to the Board. He was a Charter member of Arrowhead Country Club. He loved golf and tennis, and could be found many mornings playing tennis at O'Connor Tennis in Montgomery. He was also an avid Alabama Football fan. A public visitation for Dr. Blackmon will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Leak Memory Chapel. A private family graveside service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to In Christ Way at Frazer United Methodist Church.
