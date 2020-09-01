1/
Dr. William Blake Gerard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. William Blake Gerard

Montgomery - Dr. William Blake Gerard, age 60, a native of New York City living in Montgomery, passed away in his sleep on August 30 after a hard-fought fight with cancer.

He was born on January 11, 1960. Blake graduated from Styvesant High School in 1978, and went on to ultimately accrue his Ph.D. in English Literature from the University of Florida. He was married to Carol Rosen on May 16, 1991.

A man with an insatiable intellectual curiosity, Blake worked as a garmento and cab driver, as well as for radio, magazines, and eventually as a Professor of English at Auburn University Montgomery. He enjoyed long walks appreciating nature, expressing his creativity through writing and storytelling, meeting and learning from new people he encountered, spending time with his family, and appreciating culture in books, movies, music, and all of its forms. He was co-editor of the semi-annual journal The Scriblerian and the Kit-Cats, general editor of THAT Literary Review, and sat on the editorial board of The Shandean.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Rosen Gerard; sons, Sam Gerard and Joe Gerard, as well as his brother, Brett, and mother, Eileen.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30pm, September 3 and Leak Memorial Chapel (945 Lincoln Road) with the visitation one hour prior.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leak Memory Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved