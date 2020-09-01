Dr. William Blake GerardMontgomery - Dr. William Blake Gerard, age 60, a native of New York City living in Montgomery, passed away in his sleep on August 30 after a hard-fought fight with cancer.He was born on January 11, 1960. Blake graduated from Styvesant High School in 1978, and went on to ultimately accrue his Ph.D. in English Literature from the University of Florida. He was married to Carol Rosen on May 16, 1991.A man with an insatiable intellectual curiosity, Blake worked as a garmento and cab driver, as well as for radio, magazines, and eventually as a Professor of English at Auburn University Montgomery. He enjoyed long walks appreciating nature, expressing his creativity through writing and storytelling, meeting and learning from new people he encountered, spending time with his family, and appreciating culture in books, movies, music, and all of its forms. He was co-editor of the semi-annual journal The Scriblerian and the Kit-Cats, general editor of THAT Literary Review, and sat on the editorial board of The Shandean.He is survived by his wife, Carol Rosen Gerard; sons, Sam Gerard and Joe Gerard, as well as his brother, Brett, and mother, Eileen.A memorial service will be held at 3:30pm, September 3 and Leak Memorial Chapel (945 Lincoln Road) with the visitation one hour prior.